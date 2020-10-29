Justice Minister: Government is paralyzed - we can't continue like this

Speaking on Kan Bet this morning, Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn (Blue & White) said that the feeling in his party is that the government has become paralyzed and that it's impossible to continue in such a manner.

"Blue & White cannot remain in a dysfunctional government," he said. "When it comes to security issues, Defense Minister Gantz does exactly what needs to be done, and in dealing with the coronavirus crisis, the government is also functional, but with regard to the budget, official appointments, and the ministerial legislative committee, we're simply stuck. And there's no way we can continue like this."