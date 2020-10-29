Minister Akunis: We need to reopen the stores now

Writing on the ministerial Whatsapp group, Minister for Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis added his voice to those calling for stores to be allowed to reopen.

According to Kan News, Akunis wrote: "We should open the stores right away. There's no epidemiological reason to keep them closed - it's enough already. People want to go back to work and support themselves with dignity and we shouldn't be keeping the stores shut for even one more day."