MK Zohar: Now, more than ever, Israel needs Netanyahu

Writing on Twitter this morning, coalition head MK Miki Zohar (Likud) noted that much of Europe is being subsumed under the "second wave" of the coronavirus.

"Greece has turned into a 'red' country; France and Germany are going into an extended lockdown. Unfortunately, the 'second wave' of the virus is hitting Europe hard, but thank G-d, we're on the way to reopening our economy due to the responsible policies and hard decisions that we made, along with the determination and leadership of Prime Minister Netanyahu. Now, more than ever, Israel needs to continue under the leadership of Netanyahu," he concluded.