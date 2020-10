08:29 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Coronavirus cabinet meeting commences with PM speech Opening today's coronavirus cabinet session, Prime Minister Netanyahu stated: "We are moving forward according to the timeline we developed. Grades one and two will resume studies next week, learning half a week in school. Grades three and four will be learning in school for five days a week." ► ◄ Last Briefs