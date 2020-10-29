MK Sa'ar: Stores should be allowed to reopen

Writing on Twitter this morning, MK Gideon Sa'ar (Likud) stated that in his opinion, high street stores should be permitted to reopen.

"We should allow stores to reopen based on the [already-existing] purple tag format," he wrote. "If it's possible to do so while adhering to health regulations, Israeli citizens should be allowed to work and support themselves. There is a real danger here, if this step isn't taken, of turning Israel into a society of lawbreakers and the bankrupt."