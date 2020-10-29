|
07:55
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20
Update: 688 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours
According to updated figures from the Health Ministry, 688 people tested positive for the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.
34,494 tests were administered during that period, resulting in a positivity rate of just 1.99%.
There are currently 464 people in serious condition in the country's hospitals, of whom 199 are on ventilators.
The death toll has risen to 2,494 people since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Last Briefs