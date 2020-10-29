Minister Shay: We won't leave the coalition over the budget dispute

Prior to today's coronavirus cabinet meeting, cabinet member Science Minister Izhar Shay (Blue & White) told Reshet Bet that, "My personal position is that we need to partially reopen the economy next week. And I believe that both the Health Ministry and the Finance Ministry have the welfare of the nation at heart - it's just that each of them looks at the picture from a different angle. But there's no such thing as a decision that's 100% right. Every single option contains an element of risk."

Asked to comment on the ongoing budget crisis, Shay said, "We're not going to abandon the coalition in order to present the ministries we hold to the Likud. But we will decide on a number of political moves to make, in order to make it absolutely clear that anyone who damages the interests of the people will pay the appropriate price."