Daliyat al-Carmel mayor: Local gov't is doing what central gov't should

The mayor of Daliyat al-Carmel, Rafik Halabi, told Galei Tzahal this morning that the coronavirus crisis in the Arab sector is still "at a very difficult stage."

"I don't know how we're going to gain control over the rate if contagion if we don't significantly step up enforcement of the regulations," he said. "Unfortunately, with the number of officers at their disposal, the police is simply not capable of doing this."

Halabi was also sharply critical of the government, noting its many failures to date. "Next Sunday we'll be resuming classes in elementary schools five days a week. The local authorities have taken over all the preparations for this, as the central government simply isn't doing its job and we can't rely on them any more."