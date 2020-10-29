US is 'holding discussions with between 5 & 10 Arab nations'

Avi Berkowitz, US President Donald Trump's Special Representative for International Negotiations, told Galei Tzahal this morning that the United States "is currently holding discussions with between five and ten countries in the Arab world. Discussions are focused on a variety of issues into which we are going into great detail, enabling us to move toward our goals. The question isn't one of 'if' but rather of 'when.'"

Berkowitz added that, "There is no doubt that the deal with the Emirates gave us a certain momentum. It brought us the agreement with Bahrain. In fact, I got a telephone call from them on the very day that we finalized the deal with the Emiratis and they told me - that's what we want too."