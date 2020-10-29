|
05:46
Reported
Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20
Biden campaign 'concerned' over F-35 sale to UAE
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s top foreign policy adviser said on Wednesday the campaign was concerned about the Trump administration’s plans to sell stealth combat aircraft to the United Arab Emirates.
We “have concerns about what commitments may or may not have been made to the UAE with regard to the F-35,” Anthony Blinken said on a press call with Jewish media, according to JTA.
