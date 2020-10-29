|
Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20
Abbas to UN: Convene an international peace conference
Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday called on United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to hold urgent consultations on convening an international peace conference, the Xinhua news agency reports.
Abbas sent Guterres a letter in which he asked him to coordinate with the Quartet on the Middle East and the UN Security Council to hold the conference.
