News Briefs

  Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20

Abbas to UN: Convene an international peace conference

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Wednesday called on United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to hold urgent consultations on convening an international peace conference, the Xinhua news agency reports.

Abbas sent Guterres a letter in which he asked him to coordinate with the Quartet on the Middle East and the UN Security Council to hold the conference.

