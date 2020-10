03:19 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Cheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20 Khamenei links Holocaust denial with Mohammed cartoons Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Wednesday compared between Holocaust denial and cartoons that insult the Prophet Mohammed. “The next question to ask is: why is it a crime to raise doubts about the Holocaust? Why should anyone who writes about such doubts be imprisoned while insulting the Prophet (pbuh) is allowed?” tweeted Khamenei. Read more ► ◄ Last Briefs