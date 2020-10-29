|
02:42
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 11, 5781 , 29/10/20
Coronavirus Cabinet adviser warns of increased infections among children
Prof. Dov Schwartz, a member of the Coronavirus Cabinet's advisory team, told Reshet Bet radio in an interview on Wednesday night, "In recent days, there has been an increase in the rate of infections among children between the ages of 0 and 6.”
Schwartz added, “We must not approve a turnover of teachers and students without capsules, and separation must also be maintained in transportation and after-school programs.”
Last Briefs