21:49 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Saudi Arabia: A scapegoat for human-rights abusers Read more The recent removal of Saudi Arabia from the UNHRC is a farce, part of a charade by worse actors to distract from their own misdeeds. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs