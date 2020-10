20:56 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 IDF Homefront Command unit packs and delivers sweets to the sick Read more Jerusalem Municipality and IDF Homefront Command partner with Colel Chabad to distribute something extra to lift spirits. ► ◄ Last Briefs