20:26 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Balkans countries take united stand against anti-Semitism Read more Participants included Albania’s PM, Speakers of Parliament from Balkans, plus international officials like US Secretary of State Pompeo. ► ◄ Last Briefs