18:17 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Rabbi and Trump associate: High probability Trump will win Doctor and Trump associate Rabbi Abadie to Arutz Sheva: "Trump likes to be straightforward. He has changed the false Middle East discourse."