18:10 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Netanyahu: No Judea, Samaria threatens future of Israel PM Netanyahu met with leaders of the Judea and Samaria communities today. Netanyahu voiced support for Jewish communities in the area and said he was fully committed to further development.