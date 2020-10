16:17 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Trump is the best president for Israel’s security ever Read more Last week, 2 Obama administration officials wrote Trump's policies endangered Israel, but we cannot think of a more baseless claim. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs