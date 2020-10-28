|
Gamzu: Quarantine period shortened to 10 days, 2 negative test results
Coronavirus 'Czar' Prof Roni Gamzu said it had been decided to limit the required self-isolation period to 10 days so long as the infividual in question is tested twice over that time period with both tests returning negative results.
Gamzu said that the final decision on the matter would be left in the hands of the Coronavirus Cabinet and Ministry of Health.
