Gamzu: More restrictions to be lifted

Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Roni Gamzu said today (Wednesday) that the falling morbidity rate in the country makes it possible to move on to the second stage of easing coronavirus restrictions.

"There have been around 800 new daily infections which allows us to give he cabinet a go-ahead to move to the second stage of lifting restrictions," he said, adding that "We have seen a decrease in the number of tests performed. Such a fall-off leads to an icrease in infection numbers..."