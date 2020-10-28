PM: IDF has significantly enhanced its capacities - Hezbollah, take note

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu traveled to the north of the country today to observe a comprehensive battle exercise involving all branches of the IDF. He was accompanying the IDF Chief of Staff, Aviv Kochavi, as well as the head of Military Intelligence, General Tamir Heiman, and other senior IDF staff.

Following the exercise, Netanyahu stated: "Even during the coronavirus crisis, our enemies are not resting on their laurels - and neither are we. I was very impressed with the IDF's capabilities as seen in the exercise I observed today, which have been significantly enhanced in recent times - and I recommend to Hezbollah and the Lebanese government that they keep this in mind.

"Anyone who attacks us will find himself confronting a harsh and fiery response delivered with a fist of steel that will destroy the enemy," he concluded.