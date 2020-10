15:16 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 What did the Nazis do duirng their last days in power? Read more Hitler tellingly made sure to murder Hungarian Jewry when he was losing the war. What did others do during their last days in power? ► ◄ Last Briefs