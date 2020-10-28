Smotrich attacks Regev: 'There's no good you didn't burn in office'

MK Betzalel Smotrich attacked Transportation Minister Miri Regev in the Knesset plenum, who replaced him in the position: "Regev is trying to make quarrels between residents of the center and Tel Aviv and residents of the periphery - she's talking baseless nonsense."

MK Smotrich recounted a meeting they had when she took over as Minister of Transport: "I said 'In the Transportation Ministry you're measured by indices. In the Culture Ministry you go in, fight with the Leftists, you get applause, yay." In addition, he accused her: "There's no good thing that you didn't burn in this Ministry. "

Regev replied: "Smotrich did terrible things for transportation and was a tool of the officials, he abandoned the periphery and the Judea and Samaria area."