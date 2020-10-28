Moshe Bar Simantov to join Institute for National Security Studies

Moshe Bar Siman Tov, the retiring Health Ministry Director, is joining the Institute for National Security Studies as a guest researcher, headed by Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amos Yadlin.

"Bar Siman Tov is expected to lead the institute in dealing with the place of the health system as an important and central component in Israel's concept of national security, and conduct research and policy documents, in collaboration with senior researchers at INS, that will be presented at the institute and to the public and decision makers. The right balance between the steps to deal with a multidimensional crisis - economic, health, social, and leadership - requires strengthening the research of the health system in Israel," the institute said in a statement.