14:23 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 33-year-old male moderately injured in Zarzir A 33-year-old male was moderately injured in the Zarzir Regional Council. MDA paramedics provided him with primary care and evacuated him to HaEmek Hospital with head and limb injuries.