14:07 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 50-year-old woman injured on Haifa light rail; condition moderate A 50-year-old pedestrian was hit by the Metronit light rail at Bay Center in Haifa. MDA paramedics treated her and evacuated her to Rambam Hospital in moderate condition with back and limb injuries. ► ◄ Last Briefs