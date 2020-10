14:04 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 1,688 COVID-violator fines issued in past day Police have issued 1,688 fines in the last day for COVID-19 violations. Most of the citations were given for "not wearing a mask in the public space" - 1,562, including 25 tickets for violating isolation as well as 60 for various violations by businesses. ► ◄ Last Briefs