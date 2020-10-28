|
'Netanyahu and Trump shaping global discourse around Judea, Samaria'
Binyamin Council Chairman yIsrael Gantz welcomed the extension of the the Scientific Cooperation Agreement between Israel and the United States to the Judea and Samaria and Golan Heights areas.
"Netanyahu and Trump are shaping the global discourse around Judea and Samaria," the Council head said. "This is the fruit of courageous collaboration between Prime Minister Netanyahu and President Trump and the U.S. administration."
