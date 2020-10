13:47 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Man falls to his death while working on Nesher rappelling site A 50-year-old man was killed when he fell from a height of about 12 meters while working on a rappelling site in Nesher. MDA paramedics determined his death. ► ◄ Last Briefs