Blue and White faction Chairman Eitan Ginzburg violates discipline Blue and White faction Chairman Eitan Ginzburg today violated coalition discipline, and supported a proposal by Yesh Atid-Telem MK Yoray Lahav Hertzanu that seeks to stipulate that "Parent 1" and "Parent 2" (instead of "Father" and "Mother") be written in official forms of bodies that provide services to the public.