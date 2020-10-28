About 634,000 people entitled to unemployment benefits are in full unemployment, while 121,000 are entitled to part-time unemployment.

Total applications for unemployment benefits since the beginning of the outbreak: 1.08 million applications. Of these, over 980,000 applications were approved (92%), while 114,000 were approved under COVID-19 terms (qualification period 6-12 months) and 85,000 were not eligible under the terms of the law.

Today, about 1.09 million citizens are entitled to more than 980,000 shekels due to COVID-19 and more than 107,000 citizens are entitled to unemployment since the pre-crisis.

Those who have not yet returned to the labor market: 668,191 citizens since 9/13 - (second wave) - 161,257 citizens went to unpaid leave, 77,905 new applications.