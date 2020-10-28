11:30 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Jabotinsky Street in Beer Yaakov A 64-year-old pedestrian was hit by a vehicle on Jabotinsky Street in Beer Yaakov. MDA paramedics evacuated her to Assaf Harofeh Hospital in moderate condition with head and limb injuries. MDA paramedic Sarah Cfaim said: "The pedestrian was lying on the road while she was conscious and suffering from injuries to her body. We immediately started giving her advanced medical care that included splints and bandages and we evacuated her to the hospital while continuing treatment while she was in moderate condition." ► ◄ Last Briefs