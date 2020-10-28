|
Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20
Labor and Welfare Committee rejects isolation days plan
The Knesset Labor and Welfare Committee did not approve the outline of the isolation days, "From tomorrow, every worker who is told to be in isolation will understand that he does not have to, because they don't take care of him. If he has no money for food for the children, he'll go to work.
"There will be anarchy here and you will have to explain it," MK Chaim Katz told Finance Ministry representatives.
