News BriefsCheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20
PMs Office requests full-time security officer for PMs plane
The Prime Minister's Office is seeking to recruit a full-time security officer for the Prime Minister's plane. This, according to Kan News.
The security officer will be responsible for securing the aircraft in the squadron established for the benefit of the aircraft in Nabatieh in accordance with GSS instructions.
This is in addition to the Prime Minister's heavy security arrangements by the General Security Service.
