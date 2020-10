11:24 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Netanyahu's revenge? Key settlement figures not invited to event Read more The event is to be held today in Ariel, attended by the PM & US Ambassador to Israel, as well as settlement council heads - all except two. ► ◄ Last Briefs