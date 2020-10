11:08 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 US to fund Israeli research in Judea, Samaria, and the Golan Read more US Ambassador and Israeli PM to meet for signing of research agreement, paving way for US funding of projects in Judea, Samaria, Golan. ► ◄ Last Briefs