10:39 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Did Likud MK really compare Biden to Pharaoh? He says not... Read more MK Shlomo Karhi of the Likud party claims his words were misinterpreted. ► ◄ Last Briefs