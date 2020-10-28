|
Business Sector President: 'Finance Ministry must take responsibility'
Business Sector President Dubi Amitai congratulated Knesset Labor Committee Chairman Chaim Katz, and Coalition Chairman Mickey Zohar at the discussion in the Labor Committee on tax during the days of lockdown.
"The Finance Ministry must take matters into its own hands and take responsibility, as Katz and Zohar said and as they do in other countries of the world, and not impose a new tax on businesses in Israel."
