|
09:31
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20
Prof Levy: Exiting lockdown conditional on morbidity decrease
Health Ministry Director Prof. Hezi Levy said "the exit from lockdown is conditional on the continued decrease in morbidity. If that happens then we'll have to reconsider our position.
"We have to wait two weeks between each exit phase. After the expected opening of the B&Bs, the next step will be opening trade, malls, and gatherings for occasional activities," he told Galei Tzahal.
Last Briefs