09:12 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 PA 'Culture Minister': There's 'no Israeli culture' and 'no such thing as an Israeli' Read more Atef Abu Saif: There is 'no Israeli culture' and 'no such thing as an Israeli,' just 'a group of settlers from the world.'