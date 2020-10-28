Economy Minister: Sweeping property tax exemption for closed business

Economy and Industry Minister Amir Peretz held an emergency discussion last night with the managers of the largest retail chains in Israel, responsible for employing hundreds of thousands of workers, to discuss with them the immediate needs that will allow them to continue operating and employing workers.

"Businesses that are not active today, and do not receive any service from the authorities in which they operate, have no reason to pay property taxes, and the size of the business and its revenues have nothing to do with this issue. The State closes businesses to maintain public health, and should see them accordingly."