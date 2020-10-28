Resumption of studies: Home Front Command COVID tests education staff

The IDF Home Front Command, in cooperation with MDA and the HMOs, began conducting COVID-19 tests today for education staff - teachers, assistants, ministry staff, and education assistants, in light of the return of first-fourth grades to school next week.

Testing will run until next Saturday. The program is being implemented to support the national decision to return educational institutions to activity. The tests can be performed at the various sampling complexes of the Home Front Command, at the HMOs and at Magen David Adom stations.