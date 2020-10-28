|
08:08
Reported
News BriefsCheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20
Forecast: Drop in temperatures, especially in north, central mountains
Today will be partly cloudy with high-altitude clouds. There will be a drop in temperatures, especially in the north of the country and in the central mountains.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy with high cloud cover. Temperatures will be unchanged. In the mountains and inland, temperatures will still be higher than normal for the season; in the coastal plain, temperatures will be normal for the season.
