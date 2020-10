07:57 Reported News Briefs Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20 25-year-old male seriously wounded by gunfire in Tira A 25-year-old male was seriously wounded by gunfire in Tira. He was taken to Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba under sedation and respiration, and police are investigating the circumstances of the incident. ► ◄ Last Briefs