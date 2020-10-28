Gantz: If Netanyahu doesn't pass budget, it'll be crime against State

Defense Minister Benny Gantz told Yedioth Ahronoth that "Netanyahu is endangering Israel's economic future. If he doesn't pass a budget, it'll be a crime against the Sstate and its citizens."

Gantz also said: "All Israeli economists - the Governor of the Bank of Israel, senior executives in the world of finance, senior Finance Ministry executives - are all united in their opinion that there is no other option but to pass a budget for 2021. The Likud will not be able to explain to the citizens why it didn't worry about their future but cared for itself, to the extent that the budget for next year will not be advanced."