News BriefsCheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20
New coronavirus coordinator 'feels the weight of responsibility'
New coronavirus coordinator Prof. Nachman Ash told Israel Hayom that "I feel the burden of responsibility on my shoulders, and I face a big and important challenge. I have thoughts about what I should do in my position first, but first I have to complete an overlap."
Ash will start this morning overlapping the position with Prof. Ronni Gamzu until November 13, when Gamzu will finish his job.
