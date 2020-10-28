|
06:45
Reported
Cheshvan 10, 5781 , 28/10/20
France to increase security at religious sites
France will be increasing security at religious sites, the interior minister said Tuesday, adding that the country faces a “very high” risk of terrorist threats, amid growing geopolitical tensions following the beheading of a teacher who showed his class caricatures of the Prophet Mohammed, The Associated Press reported.
France’s national police have called for increased security at religious sites around the All Saint’s holiday this coming weekend, particularly noting online threats from extremists against Christians and moderate French Muslims.
