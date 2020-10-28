IAEA confirms Iran building an underground facility

Inspectors from the UN’s atomic watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, have confirmed Iran has started building an underground centrifuge assembly plant after its previous one exploded in what Tehran called a sabotage attack over the summer, the agency’s head told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Iran also continues to stockpile greater amounts of low-enriched uranium, but does not appear to possess enough to produce a weapon, said IAEA Director-General Rafael Grossi.