Erdogan files lawsuit against Dutch lawmaker Wilders

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is suing Dutch lawmaker Geert Wilders after the anti-Islam politician posted a series of tweets against Erdogan, including one that described him as a “terrorist”, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

Erdogan’s lawyer filed a criminal complaint against Wilders at the Ankara Chief Prosecutor’s office for “insulting the president”, a crime in Turkey punishable by up to four years in prison, according to the report.